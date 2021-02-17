Mumbai, February 17: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take the decision about lockdown in the city after February 22. Due to the surge in coronavirus infections in Maharashtra's capital city, speculations are rife that there could be another lockdown in the financial capital of India.

The BMC is monitoring the situation. Earlier in the day, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar urged residents of the city to follow precautions to curb the spread of the deadly virus. She visited crowded places, local stations to urge people to follow COVID-19 norms as the virus is still there. Mumbai to go Under Lockdown Again? 'People Must Take Precautions Else We'd Head Towards Another Lockdown', Says Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

The BMC also tweeted the video of Pednekar spreading awareness among the masses. The civic body in a tweet said, "Kishori Kishor Pednekar took to the streets to remind Mumbaikars about one important message - COVID has not gone yet. She met with the citizens and urged them to follow all COVID-prevention norms for a #CovidFree Mumbai." Mumbai Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Past Few Days; Here Is List of Hotspot Areas in Maharashtra's Capital.

.@mayor_mumbai Kishori Kishor Pednekar took to the streets to remind Mumbaikars about one important message - COVID has not gone yet. She met with the citizens and urged them to follow all COVID-prevention norms for a #CovidFree Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Mayor had said that whether lockdown would be implemented again, is in the hands of people of the city. Pedneker stated, "It's a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we'd head towards another lockdown. Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people."

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also warned of another lockdown in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases. Thackeray also announced that the "Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana" (MJPJAY) scheme is being extended for another two months in the state to treat COVID-19 patients at state expense. The CM asked the administration to strictly enforce all the SOPs for coronavirus control with penal measures against those violating the norms.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 461 new cases of COVID-19. The death toll rose to 11,423 with three new fatalities. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 3,15,030. Notably, Mulund and Chembur are the worst-affected areas of Mumbai.

