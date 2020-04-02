Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 52 After 67-Year-Old Man Dies in Haryana

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, April 2: The death doll due to COVID-19 in India has jumped to 52 after a 67-year-old man died in Haryana on Wednesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the deceased hailed from Ambala. Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Chief Medical Officer informed that the patient had tested positive for coronavirus and breathed his last at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Earlier in the day, Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of the Golden Temple and a Padma Shri recipient, died due to coronavirus. Singh was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19) said that he was put on a ventilator, in GMC Hospital and his risk factor increased due to his bronchial asthma.

Here's the tweet:

On Tuesday, out of total 10 patients who had turned coronavirus positive in Gurugram, 9 have recuperated and discharged from different hospitals. As of April 1, total coronavirus cases stood at 29 of which 13 have recuperated and been discharged. Apart from Gurugram, 6 positive cases were reported from Faridabad, 4 from Panipat, one each from Palwal, Hisar, Sonepat and Ambala districts, two in Panchkula and 3 in Sirsa district.

Also, as many as 125 people belonging to Haryana had attended a religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin. In India, there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured or discharged, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest bulletin informed.