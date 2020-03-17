Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi Asks BJP MPs to Spread COVID-19 Awareness in their Constituencies

File image of PM Narendra Modi outside Parliament (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked all its BJP MPs to visit their respective constituencies at weekends and spread awareness among the people about the novel coronavirus, besides, informing people about steps being taken by the government to deal with the disease. Know Official Updated State-Wise List of Number of Coronavirus Patients, Advisories And Info from Government of India on mohfw.gov.in; Beware of Fake Messages and Data Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Expressing his views during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting here at Parliament premises, the Prime Minister said if doctors, media and employees deployed at airports, railway stations and other places can play their role in an "excellent way", the MPs have to do it. Coronavirus Helpline Numbers For India Released by Modi Government; Dial 1075 and 1800-112-545 for COVID-19 Related Queries.

Modi also sent a message that people should not get panicked to the disease and take precautionary measures from coronavirus pandemic which so far has affected 125 people across the country with Odisha reporting its first COVID-19 patient and new cases in Karnataka, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.

"The Prime Minister urged the MPs to visit their constituencies on Saturday and Sunday in small groups and aware people about the coronavirus disease. He also advised the MPs to aware people about the measures which will help them in containing coronavirus infection," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said quoting Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also suggested the MPs to do press conferences and public meetings in this regard and inform people about the government steps being taken to deal with the deadly disease, the Minister said.

The government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

"If media, doctors, pilots, state owned transportation, airport, policemen, railway station can work in this (fight against coronavirus) direction, MPs have to do their job. They have to run the house and simultaneously take care of their people," said Joshi quoting Prime Minister's advice.

Joshi said that today's (Tuesday) BJP Parliamentary Party meeting was focused on the novel coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 7,000 people and infected more than 1.50 lakh globally. China remains the worst-hit with 3,189 deaths and 80,824 confirmed cases of infection.

"We discussed about the dos and don'ts, and MPs role. We also talked about those who have been working in other fields, like railway stations, airports to appreciate their efforts because it was very difficult to contain the infection in the 130 crore populated country."

In the over 40-minutes meeting, the Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of all government as well as private groups, including media, and medical staff for their role in doing "excellent duty" in spreading awareness and a campaign against coronavirus or COVID-19.

Appreciating the role of all employees working at airports, railway stations and other public places as well as doctors, the Prime Minister said that they played their roles very well in combating coronavirus infection.

"Their approach was positive and they did a tireless effort," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister appreciated the media for its positive role as far as creating awareness about the coronavirus. He urged the MPs to congratulate both employees played their roles in combating the disease as well as the media.