Coronavirus Lockdown: Exemption in Curfew from 11 AM to 3 PM for Purchasing Essential Commodities in Faridabad

Faridabad, March 25: To contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus, section 144 of CrPC has been ordered in Haryana. The Faridabad district administration, however, has decided to relax the curfew from a fixed period of time for buying necessary items/essential commodities. During 11 am to 3 pm, people can buy milk, vegetables, fruits, bread, etc. According to reports, vendors are also instructed to do home delivery of milk and vegetables. Complete Lockdown in India For 21 Days Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Will Ensure Supply of Essential Commodities, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"You can shop for milk, bread, fruits, vegetables, ration, medicines etc from 11 am to 3 pm. Only one person should leave home. Social distancing is very important. Shopkeepers should put the line in front of the shop, people should keep a 1-meter distance from each other, do not rush at the counter," Faridabad Police said in a Tweet. 'Social Distancing is Only Option to Combat Coronavirus,' Says PM Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three weeks nationwide lockdown from Tuesday midnight. All states and Union Territories have to adhere to the complete curfew, Modi announced, assuring that all essential items would be available.

"My fellow citizens, there is absolutely no need to panic. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19. No panic buying please. Please stay indoors. I repeat -- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available," he added.