Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi's Hyatt Regency Sends Employees to 14-Day Self-Quarantine After Man Who Dined at La Pizza Restaurant Tests Positive

New Delhi, March 3: The Hyatt Regency in Delhi on Monday asked its employees to self-quarantined for 14 days after a man who dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28, was tested positive of coronavirus. The restaurant has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building. The man dined at La Piazza restaurant at Hyatt Regency Delhi. COVID-19 Scare: Air India Flights to Shanghai, Hong Kong Cancelled Till June 30 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

The hotel management in a statement said that it was taking precautionary measures after Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel. The statement read, “Since receiving this news, as advised by the authorities, the hotel has enacted elevated precautionary operational protocols, including deep-cleaning measures in the restaurant, colleagues lockers and in all public areas, restaurants and meeting spaces across the hotel.”

Earlier in the day, national carrier Air India also urged all the passengers of the AI-154 flight, on which the man tested positive with COVID-19 travelled, to follow the health advisory that has been put up by the Union Ministry of Health. 'Cow Dung, Urine and Special Yagna': Hindu Mahasabha Chief Swami Chakrapani Maharaj Suggests Bizarre Treatment for Coronavirus.

Air India tweeted, “This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI-154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th February 2020. One of the passengers has tested positive for coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Coronavirus. Kindly visit mohfw.gov.in/diseasealerts/novel-corona-virus.”

The national carrier also had asked the flight crew of February 25 Geneva-Delhi flight to be on self-imposed home quarantine for 14 days to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in India. On Monday, another man from Telangana was tested positive of the deadly virus. It was the fifth case of coronavirus which was detected in India. Last month, three people from Kerala were reported positive for nCoV. They were recently discharged from hospitals after undergoing treatment.