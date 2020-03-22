Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Be Prepared to See Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Must Not Panic, Says Arvind Kejriwal

File image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the number of coronavirus cases across the country has doubled in less than a week, warning that "we should be prepared to see a surge in cases, but we must not panic."

Kejriwal in a tweet said we should stand united in fighting against the COVID-19.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week. We should be prepared to see a surge in cases, but we must not panic. It is the time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another," Kejriwal tweeted. Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 341, Maharashtra Worst-Hit with 74 COVID-19 Positive Cases.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week. We should be prepared to see a surge in cases but we must not panic. It is the time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another.#DelhiFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2020

Kejriwal on Saturday said there is no plan for a lockdown in the city as of now, but the government may go for it if needed, as he limited the public gatherings to five people.

All the malls, cinema halls, public swimming pool, schools, colleges and dine-in at restaurants in Delhi are closed till March 31 as a preventive measure.