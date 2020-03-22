Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 341, Maharashtra Worst-Hit with 74 COVID-19 Positive Cases

CoronavirusOutbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 22: The number of positive coronavirus cases in India climbed to 341 on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 74 positive cases after 10 more people tested positive on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, of the 10 positive patients, six people are from Mumbai while four others are from Pune. The Health Department of Maharashtra confirmed that with the new cases, the state tally had reached 74.

The deadly coronavirus has claimed six lives in India. The latest casualty was reported from Bihar after a 38-year-old man died today due to kidney failure. The man had been ested positive for COVID-19. Giving details about the latest case, ANI informed that the man was from Munger and he died on Saturday at AIIMS in Patna. Dr. Prabhat Kumar Singh, AIIMS Patna, Bihar said that the man had returned from Kolkata two days back.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

341 people have tested positive for #Coronavirus in India: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/EEVSZj15gN — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Rise to 74:

10 more people (6-Mumbai & 4-Pune) test positive for Coronavirus in Maharashtra; Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 74: Health Department, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/KvHm0YJrXE — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, a 63-year-old COVID-19 patient succumbed to illness in Maharashtra on Sunday. The Public Health Dept, Mumbai, Maharashtra informed that the patient who tested positive for Coronavirus had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.

India witnessed cases of COVID-19 mostly related to travel and local transmission from imported cases to their immediate contacts. Community transmission of the disease has not been documented till now, officials said. On Saturday, the government said that 111 labs will conduct test for diagnosis of novel coronavirus across the country. Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said that these testing labs include both government and private sectors.