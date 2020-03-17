Coronavirus Outbreak in India: First Indian Marine Woman Pilot Quarantined in Kolkata Hospital After Showing Symptoms Like Fever And Cough

CoronavirusOutbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, March 17: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in India, country’s first woman marine pilot has been quarantined the ID and BG Hospital in Kolkata on Monday night. The woman pilot was rushed to the hospital after she reported to be suffering from fever and cough. She has been kept under observation where other suspected cases of COVID-19 are undergoing treatment, reported Hindustan Times. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Centre Withdraws Decision to Grant Rs 4 Lakh to Compensate COVID-19 Victims.

The pilot had returned from Colombo. Sanjoy Mukherjee, spokesperson of Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) told the media house, “She has been admitted to the hospital and has been kept under observation by the doctors on Monday night. She had recently returned from Colombo where she had gone for a vacation and was suffering from fever and cough.” Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: One More Person Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Her swab samples have been sent for testing. According to the report, she was initially rushed to the KoPT’s hospital. After she was detected with fever and she was coughing, doctors of the KoPT hospital referred her to the BG and ID hospital. The woman pilot joined the KoPT in 2011. Last year in March, she received Nari Shakti Award from President Ram Nath Kovind. Coronavirus Outbreak: 2nd Batch of 53 Evacuees From Iran Reach Jaisalmer Army Quarantine.

Till now, 126 positive cases of COVID-19 has been reported, while three people lost their lives. However, not a single positive case of COVID-19 has been reported from West Bengal, Globally, over 6,000 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus.