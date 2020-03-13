Coronavirus Scare: Supreme Court to Hear Only Urgent Cases to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Supreme Court of India | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 13: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court would be hearing only urgent cases to avoid gatherings and congestion in the court complex. The decision was taken by the apex court on Friday, when the seventh COVID-19 positive case was detected in the national capital. The top court, which is also based in Delhi, announced that it would be hearing only urgent plea till the coronavirus threat is contained. Coronavirus in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Reaches 81, Check State/UT Wise List of Confirmed Cases.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi announced on Thursday the closure of schools, colleges and cinema halls till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The social distancing is aimed at ensuring that coronavirus cases are isolated and do not turn into cluster or community outbreaks.

"In view of coronavirus the functioning of the courts from Monday (16th March) shall be restricted to urgent matters with such number of benches as may be found appropriate," said the statement issued by the Supreme Court.

"No persons except lawyers who are going to act in the matter either for argument or for making oral submissions or to assist along with one litigant only, shall be permitted in the courtroom," the statement further added.

A total of 81 coronavirus cases were detected in India by the time this report was published. One casualty was confirmed by the Health Ministry, as a 76-year-old person who died in Karnataka on Tuesday had contracted the coronavirus. The deceased had visited Saudi Arabia for a month-long pilgrimage. Worldwide, the death toll has crossed the 4,000-mark, with Italy recording the maximum of new fatalities.