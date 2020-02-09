Coronavirus Scare in Mumbai: Over 21,023 Travelers Screened at Airport So Far, 36 Symptomatic Cases Isolated, Say Officials

Coronavirus screening at Mumbai Airport. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@MoHFW_India)

Mumbai, February 9: The Public Health Department of Maharashtra on Sunday informed that they have screened 21,023 travelers for Coronavirus at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International and domestic airport in Mumbai. Elaborating more, the government body said that out the all screened, 151 came from areas affected by the virus. Informing about the current status, the state health department said, as quoted by the ANI, that among the 36 symptomatic travelers have been isolated during the screening, out of which samples of 31 have been tested negative.

Apart from this, Kerala Health Department stated that they have kept 3,252 people are under observation across the state, including 34 in various hospitals. It also stated that 345 samples of suspected coronavirus cases have been sent for testing out of which 326 have been tested negative.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday that 1,97,192 passengers were screened so far at 21 airports. It stated that 9452 persons are under community surveillance in 32 States/UTs, while 1,510 samples tested. Adding more, the Union Ministry said that out of total tested samples, 1,507 found negative except for 3 positive cases already reported from Kerala.

Among other details, 151 passengers have been screened for coronavirus at airports across Assam till Sunday. Around 56 travelers from coronavirus affected countries have also been identified and put under home isolation. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has informed that they have kept all the airport in India at high alert.