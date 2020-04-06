Coronavirus Survivor From Chandigarh Urges People to Practice Social Distancing, Thanks Health Workers, Essential Service Providers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Yash, Coronavirus survivor from Chandigarh (Photo Credits: ANI/Screenshot)

Chandigarh, April 6: Coronavirus survivor from Chandigarh urged people to practice social distancing. Yash, who fully recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital, also asked people to co-operate with the government in combating coronavirus by following the orders of authorities during the coronavirus lockdown. He expressed gratitude to healthcare workers and essential service providers who are serving amid COVID-19 lockdown.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Yash said, "I would like to thank all those who are working in essential services, especially doctors and healthcare staff." He added, "Also, I would say that nobody should feel that they're immune to the virus, you should practice social distancing and follow coronavirus lockdown norms."

Coronavirus Survivor's Message to People of The Country:

In Chandigarh, 18 people have been tested positive for coronavirus so far. No death has been reported from the union territory until now. Meanwhile, in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana 76 and 84 people contracted COVID-19. A total of seven deaths were reported in these states. However, in Punjab also six people lost their lives.

In India, the number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed 4,000. Till now, 4,281 people have been tested positive. The death toll due to the deadly virus also reached 111 on Monday. Meanwhile, over 300 people have been fully recovered from COVID-19. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country. Over 700 people reported to have contracted coronavirus.