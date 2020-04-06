Coronavirus Testing Almost Doubled in April, Nearly 90,000 Samples Tested So Far: Report

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 6: The Indian government has now increased the testing of coronavirus in the past few days. The number of daily coronavirus tests almost doubled in the first week of April. On April 2, a total of 5,800 tests were conducted, while the number increased to 10,034 on April 4, reported Invest India. On April, over 9,000 tests were conducted. In India, close to 90,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. The Central government was facing criticism for not being able to conduct COVID-19 tests on a large scale. Coronavirus Cases Jump to 4281 in India as Country Records Biggest Single-Day Surge With 704 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 111.

Last month, the Indian government also gave approval to 18 companies for the sale of coronavirus testing Kits. The Centre gave fast approval to these companies. Earlier in March, the Centre also gave approval to Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions for manufacturing COVID-19 test kit. It is the first "Made in India" kit to receive commercial approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and is named as Mylab PathoDetect COVID-19 Qualitative PCR kit.

According to the report by Invest India, currently, the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases is 4.1 days. Meanwhile, 80% of positive cases were reported from 62 districts of the country. As per reports, the 21-day lockdown could be extended in these 62 districts. The online digital platform also reported that if the Tablighi Jamaat congregation had not taken place in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, the rate of rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases would have been 7.4 days. Catch Live Updates on Coronavirus Here.

On April 2, the Indian Council of Medical Research recommended that population in hotspot areas be tested using rapid Antibody test. The ICMR also pointed out that all the antibody test positives to be re-confirmed using RT-PCR for COVID-19 while negatives to be quarantined.

Currently, active coronavirus cases in India rose to 3,851 on Monday. Till now, 4,281 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll also reached 111 in the country. Globally, over 68,000 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus.