India News | 1,372 New Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, 90 Deaths

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 10:02 PM IST
Mumbai, June 12 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 55,357 on Friday with 1,372 new patients detected, while death toll reached 2,042 with 90 patients dying, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

943 patients were discharged from the hospitals, thus the number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country's financial capital increased to 25,152, it said.

The city has now 28,163 active COVID-19 cases while 805 new suspected patients were admitted at various hospitals.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the city had recorded 97 deaths and over 1,500 COVID-19 cases on both days. The numbers declined a little on Friday.

Of 90 deaths reported on Friday, 65 were owing to various co-morbidities, the BMC said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

