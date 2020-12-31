New Delhi, December 31: A dry run for coronavirus vaccine will be conducted by all the State and UT governments on January 2 2021. The Government of India further informed that some States will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support.

The activity is proposed to be conducted in all State Capitals in at least 3 session sites. The authorities hinted that approval for a vaccine could be around the corner. Today, the Union Health Secretary chaired a high-level meeting with all states and Union Territories. COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Govt Placed Orders for Procurement of 83 Crore Syringes for Vaccination and Universal Immunization Programme.

Dry Run Will be Conducted by All-State & UT on January 2, 2021

Dry run will be conducted by all the State & UT governments on 2nd Jan 2021. The activity is proposed to be conducted in all State Capitals in at least 3 session sites; some States will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support:GoI — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

This will be the second dry run being conducted in the country and the first was held on December 28 and 29 in four states and had gone off without a hitch, the health ministry said. The objective of the dry run is to test the mechanisms and reveal possible gaps in the system ahead of the actual vaccination drive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).