New Delhi, April 27: Keeping in view the surging Covid cases, the Delhi government has decided to set up 500 ICU beds at historic Ramlila Maidan to treat Covid patients. This facility will be ready in the month of May, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Tuesday.

Kejriwal on Tuesday visited two major government hospitals of Delhi - Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital (GTBH) and LNJP Hospital. He said, "We are preparing a 500-bed ICU facility at Ramlila Maidan right in front of LNJP Hospital. This facility is being built for Covid patients only and will be ready soon." Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was also present with the Chief Minister during the visit. Oxygen Crisis in Delhi: AAP Govt To Import 21 Ready-To-Use Oxygen Plants From France, 18 O2 Tankers From Bangkok, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister also paid a visit to GTB Hospital in East Delhi on Tuesday morning. He said that 500 ICU beds are getting ready here too. This temporary facility is expected to be completed by May 5, he said.

In view of the rising Covid cases in Delhi, the government has also decided to set up a 1000-bed temporary facility at Burari Maidan to treat Covid patients. Oxygen will also be provided to patients at this temporary facility, Kejriwal said.

Covid positivity rate in Delhi has increased to more than 35 per cent with record 380 people dying due to the disease in Delhi in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,435 people have died of Covid in Delhi in the last 4 days.

