Hyderabad, July 25: In the light of increasing Covid-19 cases, health authorities in Telangana are planning door-to-door drive to administer booster doses to everyone.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare T. Harish Rao on Monday asked the District Collectors to take up a special campaign and intensify booster vaccination drive.

On July 15, the government started administering free jabs in government hospitals to every eligible person above 18 years of age and have completed six months after taking the second dose. The 75-day vaccination drive is aimed at increasing immunity levels.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the target population for booster dose in the state is 2.77 crore. The authorities have, so far, covered 5 per cent of the target (15.03 lakh).

Over 3.22 crore eligible persons in the state have taken the first dose. The number of those who have taken the second dose is more than 3.09 crore. According to officials, 12.87 lakh eligible persons have still not taken the second dose. COVID-19: Telangana High Court Asks State Government To Increase Covid Tests as Cases Rise Significantly.

The authorities are stressing the need for intensifying vaccination drive in view of an increase in the daily Covid count.

The number of daily Covid cases crossed 600 twice during this month. For the first time since February, the state recorded over 400 daily cases last month. On Sunday, the state reported 531 new cases.

The Health Minister on Monday also discussed with officials the proposed Covid vaccination drive in schools and hostels.

He along with the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Scheduled Castes Development Koppula Eeshwar, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare G. Kamalakar, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar participated in a video conference with District Collectors, Additional Collectors, District Medical and Health Officers.

Issues relating to rising seasonal diseases and food safety measures in residential schools/hostels were also discussed.

Rao instructed the district collectors to be vigilant towards seasonal diseases in view of the prolonged spells of rainfall in the state. As there is a rise in the cases of seasonal diseases, Collectors have been asked to take up special drives like 'Friday dry day' in all schools, hostels and other institutions.

Similarly, special campaigns like '10 minutes at 10 a.m.' which was taken up every Sunday, will also be revived. The municipal department was directed to ensure active participation of municipal commissioners to intensify general sanitation, drain cleaning and mosquito control measures.

Dayakar Rao asked the officials to step up anti-mosquito and anti-larval activities, campaign to prevent water logging, regular drain cleaning, garbage disposal and activate local village health and sanitation committees and health staff.

Regular cleaning of surrounding areas of bore wells, proper maintenance of tap and bore wells should also be ensured.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the hostel wardens should be made responsible for matters relating to hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness of the hostel and also supervise the work of the sanitation staff.