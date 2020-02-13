COVID-19 Outbreak: 3 Persons Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Kerala Now Stable, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 13: Three persons who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kerala are now stable, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

The 645 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city have all tested negative for the virus and discharge guidelines are being issued, he said.

People at 21 airports are being being screened for coronavirus, he told a press conference. "All the states have been informed about the guidelines and precautionary measures to be taken," Vardhan said.