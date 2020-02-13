COVID-19 Scare: SpiceJet Passenger on Flight SG-88 From Bangkok to Delhi Suspected of Coronavirus, Quarantined After Landing in Delhi

SpiceJet Flight | Image Used for Representational Image Only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, February 13: A passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 operating between Bangkok and Delhi was suspected of COVID-19 on Thursday. According to an ANI report, the passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi. Till early this month, there were three confirmed cases of coronavirus and all of them were in Kerala. The death toll due to coronavirus has shot up tremendously and till now 1,300 lives have been lost in China. A few days back, an Indian expat in Dubai was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Panic and fear have gripped India in the backdrop of outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan city of China. Initially, passengers coming from China were being screened at the Airport and a large number of suspected patients returning from the country were quarantined to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, as the death toll started to rise, passengers coming from Thailand and Singapore were also screened to detect anyone carrying the coronavirus symptom. Coronavirus Scare in Mumbai: Over 21,023 Travelers Screened at Airport So Far, 36 Symptomatic Cases Isolated, Say Officials.

Check ANI tweet:

SpiceJet spokesperson: On Feb-13, a passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 operating between Bangkok and Delhi was suspected of COVID-19. The passenger was quarantined by Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/1dWau6qDsG — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

On Sunday, the Public Health Department of Maharashtra informed that they have screened 21,023 travellers for Coronavirus at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International and domestic airport in Mumbai. Elaborating more, the government body said that out the all screened, 151 came from areas affected by the virus.

The World Health Organization officially named the disease caused by the new coronavirus as Covid-19 on Wednesday. China has been on shut down since last month and it has started affecting other countries as well. Several Indian sectors which are directly dependant on Chinese imports are facing the heat. The Indian -e-commerce sector has also started feeling the pinch as they fear that soon their stocks, comprising of electronics, smartphones and toys will dry away. Experts further predicted that it will take more four weeks for things to get normalised, and till then, several industries in the country will bear the brunt of the deadly disease.