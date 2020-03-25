COVID-19 Outbreak: Five More Coronavirus Positive Cases in Madhya Pradesh, Total 14

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, March 25: With five more patients testing positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, the total number of such cases in the state has risen to 14, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

While four new cases are from Indore, one is from Ujjain. Indore District Magistrate Lokesh Jatav said these patients have been kept under medical observation and are stable.

Sources said that three of the new coronavirus positive patients were from one family and had recently gone to Rishikesh in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities were now trying to trace all those who came in contact with them.

Jatav has appealed to the people to observe the lockdown and warned of strict action against those who failed to pay heed to orders.

Earlier, six coronavirus positive cases were reported from Jabalpur (6), and one each from Bhopal, Gawalior, and Shivpuri.