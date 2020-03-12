COVID-19 Outbreak: Karnataka Deputy CM Refutes Rumours of Government Offices Being Closed Today, Urges People to be Vigilant & Not Fall Prey to Fake News

Karnataka, March 12: The scare around coronavirus continues to grow as the number of infected people rises in the country. C. N. Ashwathnarayan, Deputy CM of Karnataka tweeted refuting rumours that government has asked offices to remain closed today. He said, "It is false, we have asked employers to explore options of work from home for their employees. Let us be vigilant about this issue and not fall prey to any such rumours."

In another advisory, the Karnataka health department asked companies not to send their employees overseas, as part of measures to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19 and infecting more people on their return to India. The advisory was released after a wife and daughter of a senior executive at Dell Technologies India tested positive, with the executive believed to have contracted the deadly virus during his visit to the US and Dubai last month. Coronavirus Outbreak: 3 Fresh Positive Corona Cases in Pune, Two in Mumbai and One in Nagpur, Total Confirmed Cases Reach 11 in Maharashtra.

The rumours that the Govt has asked offices to remain closed tomorrow are FALSE. We have asked employers to explore options of work from home for their employees. Let us be vigilant about this issue and not fall prey to any such rumours.#COVID19@CMofKarnataka — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) March 11, 2020

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government invoked relevant sections of The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. It was done in a bid to subdue the outbreak of Covid-19. The state of Karnataka has in fact, not declared coronavirus a state epidemic, as being claimed by several media houses.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country touched 60 on Wednesday. The health ministry said that two fresh cases were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan today. An 85-year-old man in Jaipur tested positive for the disease, a state government official said. The man had returned from Dubai last month.