Bhopal, July 7: In an incident, a 59-year-old coronavirus patient died in Bhopal on Monday evening after he was allegedly left unattended for more than an hour in a parking lot of a private hospital. The victim's son alleged that his father died because of the carelessness of staff of both the hospitals.

Briefing more, victim's son alleged that his father was admitted to Peoples General Hospital on June 23 after he complained of breathing problem and low sugar level. Following this, COVID-19 test was conducted on Sunday and the results came positive on Monday. India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 7.19 Lakh, COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps to 20,160

Adding more, the victim's son said that the Peoples General Hospital called Chirayu Hospital, a COVID-19 designated private medical college’s hospital, for an ambulance to shift him there. However, the victim was abandoned by Chirayu Hospital ambulance back at People’s hospital later in the evening.

Alleging carelessness of staff of both the hospitals, victim's son said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "The ambulance came at around 5 pm and took my father. I also left the place but later in the evening, I came to know that my father was abandoned by Chirayu Hospital ambulance back at People’s hospital. The carelessness of staff of both the hospitals led to the death of my father. I want strict action against them."

Meanwhile, Peoples General hospital administration had blamed Chirayu Medical College and Hospital for the death of COVID-19 patient. The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Zameel Khan assured tough action against the guilty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).