New Delhi, November 1: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Sunday, said that the COVID-19 active cases are declining in India and the country is reporting an increase decline in the total cases as well. The Ministry said, "India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases. For the third day after the active cases dropped below the 6 lakh mark after nearly 3 months, the progressive decline has been maintained. Presently India’s total active caseload is 5,70,458." India Reports 46,963 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Surges to 81,84,083.

"The active cases have dropped to only 6.9 per cent of the total positive cases of the country demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases," it added. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India, on Sunday, stood at 81,84,083 with 46,963 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll stood at 1,22,111 with 470 deaths from the coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 Vaccine: India Has Reserved Nearly Rs 51,000 Crore to Vaccinate All Citizens, Says Report.

As many as 74,91,513 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in India. With 16,78,406 cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the country. Delhi witnessed a new spike in the COVID-19 cases over the last few days, with over 5000 active cases every day since Wednesday. It reported 5,062 fresh cases on Saturday, the total COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood over 38 lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).