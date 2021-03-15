Mumbai, March 15: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra, hundreds of people were seen flouting social distancing norms at the Dadar Market in Mumbai on Monday morning. According to a tweet by ANI, massive crowd was seen at the famous Dadar Market buying vegetables and other items from the vendors. People were seen walking without face masks and trying to get past one another instead of maintaining distance. In the past 24 hours, Mumbai has reported as many as 1,962 new COVID-19 cases. The BMC has been imposing a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing a face mask in public places.

In Maharashtra, as many as 16,620 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, which is this year's highest one-day spike so far. This pushed the state's overall caseload to 23,14,413, while 50 deaths pushed the toll to 52,861, the health department said. Over the past 2 days, the daily case count of the state was above 15,000, which crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday. COVID-19 Surge in Maharashtra: Pune Sees Fresh Curbs Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Schools and Colleges To Remain Shut Till March 31.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra: Huge crowd seen at Dadar Market in Mumbai this morning. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 1962 new #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/BARc0v0hoC — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

Mumbai has been witnessing a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, and some civic wards have issued letters to housing societies under their jurisdiction and instructed them to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The BMC has repeatedly appealed to citizens to follow all COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face mask, maintaining social distance and sanitising hands regularly.

Last week on Friday, scores of people were seen flouting social distancing norms at the Cotton Market in Nagpur in Maharashtra. Many among them were not wearing masks. Similarly, social distancing norms were flouted at another place in Nagpur as people gathered outside a liquor store ahead of a week-long lockdown starting Monday. Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked citizens to strictly follow government-mandated guidelines on masks and social distancing or be prepared to face another round of lockdown.

