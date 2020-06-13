Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

COVID-19 Test Charges in Maharashtra: State Govt Cuts Rates of Coronavirus Testing by Private Labs from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200

News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 12:56 PM IST
A+
A-
COVID-19 Test Charges in Maharashtra: State Govt Cuts Rates of Coronavirus Testing by Private Labs from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200
Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, Jun 13: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the government has reduced the rates of the COVID-19 tests conducted by private laboratories from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200.

Talking to PTI, Tope said the lowering of rates for the tests would provide a relief to the people. "Rs 2,200 will be charged for collecting the swabs through viral transport media (VTM) from hospitals, while it would cost Rs 2,800 for collection of swab from home. Earlier, the charges were Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,200 respectively," he said.

The revised rates are the maximum these labs can charge. District collectors can negotiate with private labs to reduce the rates further, Tope said.

"If the private labs charge more than the prescribed upper limit, legal action would be taken against them," he said, claiming that the new rates will be the lowest in the country.

The minister said that at present, there are 91 labs in the state for COVID-19 testing and about four to five are in the pipeline.

According to him, the government had last week formed a four-member committee to fix the rates of COVID-19 tests conducted by authorised private laboratories in the state.

State Health Assurance Society CEO Sudhakar Shinde headed the committee, which had Joint Director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research Ajay Chandanwale and Grant Government Medical College and Hospital professor Amita Joshi as its members and Health Services director as member secretary.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed 44 government and 36 private laboratories in the state to carry out coronavirus tests. While the tests are free at the government-run laboratories, the ICMR had fixed charges at private labs at Rs 4,500.

The committee was formed as the ICMR had conveyed to negotiate with private labs and revise the rates. The kits required for conducting the tests were being imported earlier when the charges of tests at private laboratories were fixed by the ICMR.

However, as the kits are being manufactured in the country itself, the ICMR had conveyed to hold talks with the private laboratories and fix the test rates.

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus Coronavirus Testing COVID-19 Test Charges in Maharashtra COVID-19 Tests Maharashtra Private Labs
You might also like
Chartered Flights Departing to Kerala From Middle East Shall Carry Only COVID-19 Negative Passengers From June 20, Says State Principal Secretary: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
News

Chartered Flights Departing to Kerala From Middle East Shall Carry Only COVID-19 Negative Passengers From June 20, Says State Principal Secretary: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
Animals And Birds Follow Social Distancing! Funny Photos of Dogs, Cats And Pigeons Sticking to Guidelines Go Viral
Viral

Animals And Birds Follow Social Distancing! Funny Photos of Dogs, Cats And Pigeons Sticking to Guidelines Go Viral
Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's Lockdown Strategy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India, Says 'Insanity is Doing Same Thing Over And Over Again'
Politics

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's Lockdown Strategy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India, Says 'Insanity is Doing Same Thing Over And Over Again'
Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actress Charvi Saraf Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Hospitals in Delhi Refuse To Test Her (View Post)
TV

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actress Charvi Saraf Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Hospitals in Delhi Refuse To Test Her (View Post)
ICMR Should Change its Guidelines for COVID-19 Testing to Increase in Number of Tests, Says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Health & Wellness

ICMR Should Change its Guidelines for COVID-19 Testing to Increase in Number of Tests, Says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
What are Max Hospital Charges Per Day for COVID-19 Treatment? Hospital Shares Room Rates and Inclusions After Pics of Rate Card from 'Gurgaon' Go Viral
News

What are Max Hospital Charges Per Day for COVID-19 Treatment? Hospital Shares Room Rates and Inclusions After Pics of Rate Card from 'Gurgaon' Go Viral
Sadak 2 On Disney+ Hotstar? Alia Bhatt - Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer May Ditch its Theatrical Release Next
Bollywood

Sadak 2 On Disney+ Hotstar? Alia Bhatt - Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer May Ditch its Theatrical Release Next
Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
News

Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement