New Delhi, May 19: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday accepted the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). As per new recommendations, COVID-19 vaccination will be deferred by the months after recovery from coronavirus. If people get infected after the first dose of COVID-19, the second dose will also be deferred by three months.

The health ministry said, “New Recommendations of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID19 (NEGVAC) have been accepted & communicated to States/UTs. As per new recommendations, COVID19 vaccination to be deferred by three months after recovery from illness.” COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage: Never Exported Vaccines At Cost of People Living in India & Remain Committed to Support Vaccination Drive in The Country, Says Adar Poonawalla.

#Unite2FightCorona 🔶If infected with COVID after 1st dose, 2nd dose to be deferred by 3 months after clinical recovery from #COVID19 illness 🔶COVID-19 vaccination recommended for all Lactating Women — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 19, 2021

It further stated, “If infected after the first dose, the second dose to be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from COVID19. Persons with any other serious illness requiring hospitalization or ICU care to also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the vaccine.” Notably, These recommendations have been based on the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience.

COVID-19 Vaccination Can be Deferred In The Following Situation:

COVID-19 vaccination to be deferred by 3 months after recovery from the virus

SARS-2 COVID-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, the vaccination to be deferred by three months from the date of discharge from the hospital.

For individuals who have received at least the 1st dose and got COVID-19 infection before completion of the dosing schedule, the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from COVID-19 illness.

Persons with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

A person can donate after 14 days of either receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative after contracting the virus. The health ministry also recommended COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all lactating women. The ministry directs the concerned officials of all the states and the union territories to take note of the recommendations.

Currently, India is using three COVID-19 vaccines - Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and Russia's Sputnik V. The Centre gave approval to Covishield and COVAXIN for emergency use in January this year. India gave go-ahead to Sputnik V earlier this month.

Over 4.87 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available for direct procurement by states and Union Territories (UTs) by June end. The Union Health Ministry shared the information based on inputs received from vaccine manufacturers. The Centre has also advised the states and the UTs to ensure that there is no overcrowding at the COVID-19 Vaccine Centres.

