Mumbai, November 22: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Sunday, said that the government will review the COVID-19 situation in the state and will decide on the re-implementation of lockdown if necessary, and added that the government is in touch with the relevant departments for the same. Ajit Pawar said,"

There was a huge crowd during Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We'll review the situation for next 8-10 days & then the further decision will be taken about the lockdown."