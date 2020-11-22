Mumbai, November 22: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Sunday, said that the government will review the COVID-19 situation in the state and will decide on the re-implementation of lockdown if necessary, and added that the government is in touch with the relevant departments for the same. Ajit Pawar said,"There was a huge crowd during Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We'll review the situation for next 8-10 days & then the further decision will be taken about the lockdown."Religious Places Across Maharashtra to Reopen Today for Devotees.
The Deputy CM added that his government has put several rules and regulation in place as a precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 in the state. He said, "During Diwali, there was a huge crowd as if Corona itself died due to heavy crowd. Now there are predictions that 2nd wave may come. Govt has made a lot of regulations to start schools which includes different ways as to how they should be sanitized."Mumbai Local Trains Update: Students, Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff Allowed in Local Trains Up to December 10.
The COVID-19 tally of Maharashtra stands 17,63,055 total cases. 5,535 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. With 154 more deaths, the fatality count reached 46,356, in the state. While a total of 5,860 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
