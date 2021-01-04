Bhubaneswar, January 4: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Monday said the much-awaited Covid vaccine is likely to reach the state by January 30. "The Odisha government is in touch with the Union government. I am hopeful that Covid vaccine will reach the state by January 30," said Das.

The Minister said that as per the protocols, the Covid warriors including frontline health workers will get the first dose of the vaccine in the first phase in the state.

Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Director CBK Mohanty said the vaccination drive will begin across the state as soon as the doses reach the state. COVID-19 Vaccine Refused by Huge Section of American Frontline and Healthcare Workers: Reports.

"As soon as the vaccines will reach Odisha, we will start the roll-out and administration to millions here on short notice," Mohanty told reporters.

Notably, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use approval to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for their respective vaccines. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Serum Institute of India Gets DCGI Permission To Manufacture Its Coronavirus Vaccine ‘Covishield’.

"As per the decision, the Centre will start administering Covishield to people shortlisted for the vaccine. Serum Institute has over 5 crore vaccine doses. However, the state is not entitled to get those directly. A The Central government will decide how many doses Odisha will get," Mohanty informed.

A total of 3.2 lakh health workers have been selected to get the vaccine in the first phase. The dry run for the administration of the Covid vaccine was held successfully in all the 30 districts of the state on Saturday. Odisha has 1,222 cold chain points across the state and these are well-equipped for administering the vaccine, said a health official.

