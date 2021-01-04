New Delhi, January 4: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Monday granted permission to Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield'. This comes soon after the drug regulator have licensing permission to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to manufacture 'Covaxin' for sale and distribution. Reports inform that the DCGI has also asked Bharat Biotech to submit updated safety, efficacy and immunogenicity data from the ongoing Phase I, II and Ill clinical trials till the completion of trials.

On Sunday, the DCGI approved two COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use in India. The two vaccines include Oxford's Covishield, which is manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech. The government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive in the next six to eight months. How to Register for COVID-19 Vaccine in India Using Co-WIN; Check Step By Step Process of Vaccination Laid Down by Indian Government.

Here's the tweet:

Drugs Controller General of India grants permission to Serum Institute of India to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' pic.twitter.com/qRX3ZI9xai — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

Nearly 11 months after the first case of deadly coronavirus was detected in India, DCGI approved the two vaccines. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will play a major role in India's plan to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 due to several factors -- low-cost, ease of storage and transport. Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India this week said it has a stockpiled 40-50 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine. India is likely to receive a majority of these 50 million doses.

