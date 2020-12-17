Lucknow, December 17: All preparations for the first phase of the Covid vaccination have been made in Uttar Pradesh. The government spokesman said that in the first phase, doctors and paramedical staff of private and government hospitals will be vaccinated and in the second phase, employees of the municipal corpration, armed forces and police will be vaccinated. In the third phase, the vaccine will be administered to people above 50 years.

The systems of maintenance of corona vaccine, deep freezer, cold box and vaccine carrier have been completed by December 15 and the training program of those who will be administering the vaccine has also been completed for the first phase. COVID-19 Vaccine: China Secures Deal for 100 Million Pfizer-BioNTech Doses as Domestic Drugmakers Yet to Attain Approval.

Director General of health, Dr. D.S. Negi, said, "The details of all the private and government doctors and paramedical staff have been collected and after administering them the vaccine, the health workers who will be administering the vaccine to the people will be identified."

The state government has also made arrangements for the storage of 1.23 lakh litres of corona vaccine in Uttar Pradesh. Manoj Shukla, the general manager (vaccination) of the National Health Mission, said, "Cold chain points have been prepared in all the districts and till date the data of five lakh health workers of the government and private hospitals have been uploaded, and the rooms to keep the corona vaccine are being constructed in 22 districts.

"Trainers will give training to the health workers who will be administering the vaccine and all information regarding the corona vaccination will also be given to them," said Shukla.

