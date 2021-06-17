Mumbai, June 17: Employees of Tips Industries Limited, a music record label and film production company, in Mumbai suspect that they have been duped by a fake covid-19 vaccination scam. Speaking to India Today, Tips owner Ramesh Taurani said that none of his employees have received their coronavirus vaccination certificate. Mumbai Society Residents Allege Vaccination Scam, Suspect They Received Fake COVID-19 Vaccine; Probe Launched.

"We got 356 people vaccinated and paid Rs 1,200 per dose plus GST. But more than the money, now we are worried about what was given to us. Is it genuine Covishield or any saline water?" Taurani told India Today. Two Detained in Mumbai After Allegations of COVID Vaccination Scam by Society Residents.

The vaccination drive was conducted by SP Events, the group that conducted the inoculation drive for several other production houses. Employees of Matchbox Pictures also faced a similar situation. They received their first jab of Covishield on May 29 via SP Events.

The employees and their family members were told that they will receive a vaccination certificate from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. However, they received a certificate from Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, which showed June 12 as the date of vaccine administration.

This development comes days after residents of a housing society in Kandivali claimed that they were administered a fake vaccine. Around 390 people received their first dose of the Covishield vaccine. However, none of them received any confirmation nor anyone developed any post-vaccination symptoms.

