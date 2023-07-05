Pune, July 5: An online assignment scam resulted in the theft of Rs 6.94 lakh from a 36-year-old software developer from Kalewadi. The techie who was offered a part-time job in April submitted a complaint with the Pimpri Chinchwad police's cybercrime unit, and on Monday, a case was opened with the Wakad police in the matter.

According to a Wakad police, the complainant got a message on April 18 from a woman posing as the manager of a private firm who offered him a part-time job that entailed videos and following social media accounts of famous people. The victim received Rs150 per like and made Rs9,000 in only two days. Online Fraud in Pune: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Software Engineer of Rs 24 Lakh on Pretext of Earning Extra Income by Performing Online Tasks; Investigation Underway.

Before recognising he was a victim of fraud, the techie invested money and transferred Rs 6.9 lakh while believing the thieves. He even got his brother to lend him money to invest.

Previously, a 30-year-old software engineer from Pune was conned by cybercriminals on the pretence of earning extra money by working from home and executing online jobs.

Between May 2 and May 5, the software engineer lost Rs. 24 lakh to the scammers. The victim then went to the Ravet police on Tuesday and lodged a complaint after learning she had been conned. Fraud in Indore: Daughter’s Social Media Friend Dupes Man of Rs 2 Lakh After Promising High Returns on Investment.

TOI quoted an officer from the Ravet police station as saying that according to the complainant, on May 2, she received a message from a woman, who posed as an HR executive of an online job portal and informed her that they were recruiting freelance executives.

