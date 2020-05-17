Cyclone Amphan Forecast: Cyclonic Storm to Turn 'Very Severe' by May 18, Odisha and West Bengal to Witness Heavy Rainfall

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 17: The India Meteorological Department has warned that the cyclonic storm Aphan over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is very likely to intensify further into "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 12 hours. The cyclonic storm may then turn into a "very severe" by Monday morning, May 18. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea at least till May 20. Cyclone Amphan: About 7 Lakh People Likely to Be Affected, Says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

The cyclone is very likely to move north-northwestwards till May 17 and then recurve towards West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coasts during May 18-20. The wind speed is likely to increase to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph by Sunday evening. Cyclone Amphan: Indian Coast Guard Initiates Various Measures with West Bengal and Odisha, Directs Fishing Boats to Return to Harbour.

By Monday morning, southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is likely to witness wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. Cyclone Amphan is likely to turn into "extremely severe cyclonic storm" by Tuesday, May 19 with wind speeds of 160-170 gusting to 170.

"Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam may be affected due to the cyclonic storm in Odisha. The Chief Secy has requested Union Cabinet Secy to consider suspending 'shramik special' trains from May 18 for 3 days in the coastal areas," said PK Jena, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner.

He informed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting with all concerned officials and district administrations and advised pre-positioning of NDRF, fire service teams, alternate drinking water supply, manpower with equipment for road clearance.

West Bengal government has also geared up for rescue and relief operations. Due to Cyclone Amphan, the coastal districts like North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain on May 19 and 20.