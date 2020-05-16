Cyclone Amphan: Indian Coast Guard Initiates Various Measures with West Bengal and Odisha, Directs Fishing Boats to Return to Harbour

Indian Coast Guard (Photo Credits: Twitter|IndianCoastGuard)

Kolkata, May 16: In view of cyclone build-up, the Indian Coast Guard has initiated various measures in co-ordination with West Bengal and Odisha and its vessels are directing fishing boats to return to harbour.

"Indian Coast Guard has initiated various measures in co-ordination with West Bengal and Odisha. ICG vessels are directing fishing boats to return to harbour and giving warming in local language," said CPRO Kolkata, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence. Amphan Cyclone Concentrates Into a Depression Near Paradip in Odisha, to Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm During Next 24 Hours.

The Private forecaster Skymet Weather has said that that the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are vulnerable to the Cyclone Amphan.It also stated that the sea conditions would be rough between May 17 and 20. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next couple of days.