Cyclone Amphan Landfall Has Begun, To Continue For Around 4 Hours, Says IMD

Amphan Cyclone (Photo credits: IMD)

Odisha, May 20: The landfall process of amphan cyclone started from 2:30 PM on Wednesday. According to IMD, it is expected to continue for four hours. IMD Bhubaneswar Director said that the forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal. According to a Bloomberg report, cyclone Amphan is forecasted to be one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 super cyclone that hit Odisha.

Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha according to an ANI update, said, "Cyclone Amphan has moved down its originally forecasted path. It has already crossed Paradip, Kendrapara, Dhamra, and right now it is at sea adjoining Balasore. Maybe in another 3 hours, it will make landfall."

Earlier in the day, a West Bengal-bound special train scheduled to depart from Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday was cancelled due to the forecast of cyclonic storm 'Amphan' making landfall there. Cyclone Amphan Now Equivalent to a Category 5 Hurricane, Experts Forecast it to be One of the Worst Storms Over Bay of Bengal Since 1999 Super Cyclone in Odisha.

Cyclone Amphan Landfall Process Commences From 2:30 PM Today:

The landfall process commenced since 2:30 PM, will continue for about 4 hours. The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal: Director, IMD Bhubaneswar #CycloneAmphan

More Details About Cyclone Amphan:

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were clear electricity wires and uprooted trees off the road between Digha in East Midnapore district and Odisha border.

West Bengal: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel clear electricity wires and uprooted trees off the road between Digha in East Midnapore district and Odisha border.

According to the IMD, the cyclone intensified from Category 1 to a Category 5 cyclone in a record time of about 18 hours. The impact of Amphan cyclone is expected to be massive, compared to earlier cyclones Aila or Bulbul.