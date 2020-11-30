Kozhikode, November 30: In Kerala, a red alert has been sounded in four districts in view of the upcoming Cyclone Burevi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts. The warning comes amid the development of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to unleash another cyclonic storm, days after southern India faced Cyclone Nivar.

An Orange alert has been issued for Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam on December 2, in view of the likely impact of Cyclone Burevi in the region. Red alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours, whereas, an Orange alert suggests an estimated rainfall of 6 cm to 20 cm. Cyclone Burevi to Hit Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coasts on December 2? Fresh Low Pressure Likely to Form Over Bay of Bengal; Know How Cyclones Are Named.

A well marked low pressure area lay over Bay of Bengal and it is very likely to concentrate into a depression and bring rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and south coastal Andhra Pradesh till December 3, the Met added in its update.

The low pressure area on Saturday over south Andaman sea and adjoining areas of southeast Bay of Bengal has organised into a well marked low pressure area, the Regional Meteorological Centre here said in a bulletin.

"It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 36 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach near south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2."

Under the influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till December 3. The showers, in such regions, starting with isolated places, could extend to many areas and then spread to most places during the next four days, the bulletin said.

The IMD tweeted, "Scattered to widespread rainfall activity very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Rayalaseema during 01st-03rd December, 2020."

Also, the department said, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during December 1-3 and isolated extremely rainfall likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on 02nd December 2020." The expected rainfall is due to the well marked low pressure area, it said.

