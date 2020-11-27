Chennai, November 27: After cyclone Nivar, another cyclonic storm may hit coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry soon. According to the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal. Over the next few days, it may turn into a cyclonic storm. If it happens, the cyclone will be called Burevi. Cyclone Burevi, if formed, will be the fifth cyclonic storm to take shape into the North Indian Ocean this year. Cyclone Nivar And Gati: What Do These Names Mean? Who Assigns Names to Tropical Cyclones? All You Need to Know About the Nomenclature Formula.

"A low-pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal. It would concentrate into a depression during next 24 hours and is very likely to intensify further and move westwards, and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 2," the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority said on Friday. This may also cause heavy rainfall across Odisha from November 30 to December 1.

A "very severe cyclonic storm" Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday, bringing heavy rains to the union territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu. This caused flooding in low-lying areas and uprooted trees and electricity poles, disrupting power supply. At least five people were killed after cyclone Nivar made landfall. Cyclone Nivar Blocks Airlifting of Corona Warrior From Madhya Pradesh to Chennai For Lung Transplant, He Dies of COVID-19.

How Cyclones Get Their Names?

While the National Hurricane Center in the USA names Atlantic tropical storms from its own list, cyclones in the Indian subcontinent and South-East Asian regions are named from a list prepared by eight Asian countries – India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand. In 2018, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Yemen were also added to the panel. Each country gives eight names.

The names suggested by member countries are listed alphabetically country-wise, starting with Bangladesh followed by India, Iran, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan and so on. Accordingly, a name is assigned to the cyclone taking place subsequently in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Following Nivar, the next few cyclones will be named Burevi (Maldives), Tauktae (Myanmar), Yaas (Oman), and Gulab (Pakistan).

