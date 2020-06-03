Cyclone Nisarga to Make Landfall Today, Approaching North Maharashtra Coast With a Speed of 13 kmph, Says IMD

Satellite picture of cyclone Nisarga (Photo Credits: IMD)

Mumbai, June 3: Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make its landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra today. Mumbai, Surat and coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat have been kept on high alert as cyclone `Nisarga' is expected to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday.

According to a recent alert from the IMD, cyclone Nisarga is approaching North Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours. It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug on June 3.

Cyclone Nisarga Approaching North Maharashtra Coast

#CycloneNisarga approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours. It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/P9AnIUhNVv — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Constant Drizzling, May Expect Heavy Rains in Some Places

As the cyclone approaches near Maharashtra, the state saw constant drizzling in parts of Mumbai and surrounding from Tuesday. Areas like Parel, Mulund, Goregaon Vasai Road, Navi Mumbai reported drizzle since early evening. Districts including Palghar, Greater Mumbai, Raigad and Mumbai have also been put on alert. Cyclone Nisarga: Heavy Rains Likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar on June 3, Red Alert Warning Issued.

NDRF Team Kept on Alert, Evacuate People:

20 Teams of NDRF have been deployed in Maharashtra in view of the impending Nisarga cyclone. Eight teams are there is Mumbai, five in Raigad, two in Palghar, two in Thane. Ratnagiri also has two teams and one team has been kept in Sindhudurg.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, NDRF teams conducted an evacuation of the population at Koliwada in Alibaug area of Maharashtra.

NDRF teams conducted evacuation of population in very early morning hours of 03/06/2020 at Koliwada, Alibaug, Maharashtra: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan. #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/nFF9VXC6VL — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray's Statement:

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that people who live in temporary or weak houses will be shifted to relief camps, adding that precautions would be taken during the relief and rehabilitation works, considering the prevalence of COVID-19.

Here's what CM Uddhav Thackeray said:

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State | #NisargaUpdates https://t.co/CFK1BKzbOD — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 2, 2020

PM Narendra Modi Spoke to CMs:

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Thackeray, his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K Patel regarding the cyclone situation and assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre.

It must be noted that Nisarga will be the first cyclone to hit Maharashtra coast in June this year, after May 1961.