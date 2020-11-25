Puducherry: November 25: Cyclone Nivar is expected to make its landfall today evening. The cyclone is gradually intensifying and it could cause structural damage, uprooting of trees, damage to thatched, tin houses, and damage to banana and paddy crops. "There'll be strong winds & heavy rain. The most impact will be in Puducherry and Karaikal, "said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG of IMD. Cyclone Nivar Guidelines: Here's the List of Dos and Don'ts to Protect Yourself When a Cyclone Hits.

IMD earlier in the day predicted that Nivar is very likely to intensify further into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' during next 12 hours. On the other hand, heavy rains lashed Chennai ahead of cyclone Nivar landfall.

Almost 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby in view of cyclone Nivar. In addition to this, 312 people have been shifted to relief centres in Chennai. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Coasts on November 25, Check Realtime Status Here.

Chief Minister Palaniswami appealed people to stay indoors as far as possible and said over 4,000 "vulnerable" locations had been identified and local officials have been told to ensure peoples' safety.

Cyclone Nivar Gradually Intensifying And Could Cause Structural Damage:

#CycloneNivar gradually intensifying. It could cause structural damage, uprooting of trees, damage to thatched/tin houses, & damage to banana & paddy crops. There'll be strong winds & heavy rain. The most impact will be in Puducherry & Karaikal: Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD pic.twitter.com/NlwFqvl5QW — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to assure the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments - both have said today is a public holiday - of all possible support.

Bus services in seven Tamil Nadu districts have been suspended. The state government has said that those involved in essential services will continue to work.

