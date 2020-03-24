DCB Bank to Spend Rs 1 Crore CSR Funds Next 3 Months for Coronavirus Measures

DCB Bank (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 24: DCB Bank on Tuesday announced CSR spending worth Rs 1 crore in the next three months for intervention and measures to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

The announcement comes a day after the government allowed companies to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for tackling the disease. Nirmala Sitharaman to Address Media at 2 PM Today Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Says 'Government Readying Economic Package on Priority'.

"The bank will engage with various agencies and partners to manage the response to Covid-19 in India. It aims to deploy this fund within the next three months," DCB Bank said in a statement.

DCB Bank remains committed to its CSR initiative for the overall betterment of Indian society and its people.