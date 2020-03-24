Nirmala Sitharaman to Address Media at 2 PM Today Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Says 'Government Readying Economic Package on Priority'

Nirmala Sitharaman at a press briefing (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 24: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday informed that she would be addressing a press conference at 2 pm today. It is most likely that the Union Minister might announce an economic package to help industrialists and small businessmen through the coronavirus lockdown. The announcement of a press conference comes in the midst of a nationwide lockdown till March 31.

Giving a hint about the details of the press conference, FM Sitharaman took to Twiiter and wrote, "Even as we are readying an economic package to help us through the Corona lockdown (on priority, to be announced soon) I will address the media at 2pm today, specifically on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. Via video conference." What is Article 360? All About The Law Which Allows The Centre to Impose Financial Emergency.

Here's her tweet:

Even as we are readying an economic package to help us through the Corona lockdown (on priority, to be announced soon) I will address the media at 2pm today, specifically on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. Via video conference. @FinMinIndia @PIB_India @ANI @PTI_News — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 24, 2020

Earlier, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has called out the government for dallying with setting up the promised economic task force to formulate measures for the coronavirus pandemic. He had queststioned the government on why a delay is being made to constitute a Economic Task Force.

Chidambaram had said, "Woke up to read the shocking news that, four days after the PM’s announcement, the promised Economic Task Force has not been set up by the government !” (sic) Adding more, he wrote, "Ministry of Finance has disowned responsibility for constituting the Task Force. Why doesn’t the FM pick up the telephone and speak to the PM? Or is that taboo in this government?"

It is to be known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on March 19 has spoken about an Economic Task Force which would combat the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy.