Dehradun, July 15: At least three people have been killed and several others have been rescued alive after a building collapsed in Chukkuwala area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Earlier in the day, there were reports that several people have been feared trapped. As soon as the incident was reported, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were pressed into service. Injured have been sent to hospital. The injured ones have been sent to the nearby hospital.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, several media reports claim that the building collapsed following incessant rains in the region. According to a latest update by Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF, the team is carrying out the rescue work and have retrieved 3 rescued alive and 3 dead bodies. Monsoon 2020: Heavy Rains Cause Walls to Collapse in Maharashtra's Thane.

Here's the tweet:

#UPDATE NDRF team rushed to building collapse site at Chhukhuwala, Dehradun & did search & rescue operation with local SDRF. 3 rescued alive and 3 dead bodies retrieved. Operation on: Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force). #Uttarakhand https://t.co/cM8AqvVYYX pic.twitter.com/u4VAMsRPnj — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

"NDRF team rushed to building collapse site at Chhukhuwala, Dehradun & did search & rescue operation with local SDRF. 3 rescued alive and 3 dead bodies retrieved. Operation on", he said. Reports inform that the building collapsed around 1.30 am last night. The NDRF and SDRF is engaged in rescue work had pulled out six people (3 alive and 3 dead) so far from the rubble.

