New Delhi, March 16: A 34-year-old man was arrested for cheating two women on the pretext of giving them a free LPG cylinder and fleeing away with their jewellery, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Minjar alias Rihan, a resident of Shalimar Garden UP, was also found involved in 10 cases of the same modus operandi that were registered in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing details about the incident, DCP R. Sathiyasundaram said an incident of cheating by an unidentified man was reported at GTB Enclave police station on March 7, in which the complainant stated that one unknown person came on scooty and told his mother that they are distributing free LPG Cylinders to poor persons and if she comes with him, he can provide a cylinder free of cost.

"The accused then took her on his scooty to one of the factories at the Jhilmil Industrial Area and asked her to remove all jewellery as the factory staff would deny the cylinder if they found out that she is not poor," the DCP said, adding after this the woman handed over her all gold ornaments to the accused.

The accused then told the woman that the cylinder is too heavy and she won't be able to lift it herself and hence the woman asked the accused to bring her daughter-in-law. "The accused man then went back to her home and brought her daughter-in-law and repeated the same process with her," the senior official said. Mumbai: FIR Registered Against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for Bank Fraud.

After collecting their entire jewellery, the man fled from the spot. Accordingly, based on the complaint, the police registered a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code at GTB enclave police station and initiated an investigation.

After analyzing the CCTV footage, the police detected one Scooty which was involved in the commission of the crime. Ownership details of the Scooty were obtained but the address given in the details was incomplete so could not be traced. Challan details of the scooty were also obtained through which its first owner was identified who disclosed that he sold the Scooty to one Rihan through a dealer. The police after getting details from the dealer, nabbed the accused Rihan who during interrogation further disclosed his involvements in seven more incidents at different districts of Delhi

