New Delhi, January 30: Around 29 persons including 25 children were injured after vehicles including four school buses collided with each other near Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on Monday morning.

According to a senior police official, a police control room (PCR) call regarding an accident at Salimgarh flyover, was received in IP Estate police station at 10.57 a.m. following which, police teams reached the spot. On the spot, four buses, one auto, one car and one bike were found in accidental condition. Man Killed in Maha Road Accident; Tribunal Asks His Car Owner Wife, Driver and Insurer to Pay Rs 29 Lakh Compensation to His Mother and Son.

"During initial enquiry it is found that there were 216 school students in all four buses. About 25 students and three school staff and one public person were injured in this accident," said the official. Woman Killed, Her Sister Injured in Road Accident.

"The PCR vans shifted all injured to LNJP Hospital. The injured are being given treatment at LNJP hospital and legal action is being taken accordingly," the official added.

