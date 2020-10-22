New Delhi, October 22: The air quality in Delhi deteriorated with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. According to details by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital is at 254 in ITO and 246 in Patparganj, both in 'poor' category. A cyclist was quoted saying by ANI that he found it difficult to breathe while cycling as there's a lot of difference in the air quality now as compared to August.

The pollution level in Delhi worsened since Wednesday morning with the air quality falling to the lower end of “very poor” category, a government agency said. On Wednesday, the air quality index in the national capital was recorded at 268 at 10 am, while on Tuesday it was 223, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Delhi Air Quality: Why Does Air Pollution Rises And Air Quality Start Dipping in National Capital During Winters?

Here's the tweet:

Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 254 in ITO and 246 in Patparganj, both in 'poor' category, as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. (Visuals from area around Akshardham Temple). pic.twitter.com/CvvIrTY7Qn — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

Delhi: Air quality in the national capital remains poor; visuals from Rajpath area. Shubham Bhadoria, a cyclist says, "We find it difficult to breathe while cycling as there's a lot of difference in the air quality now as compared to August." pic.twitter.com/sMOD84iBHC — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

SAFAR, which is the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, stated the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at 15 percent on Wednesday. SAFAR forecasted that the air quality will remain in marginally Very Poor category tomorrow and in marginally Very Poor to higher end of poor for October 23. The AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''. Delhi Air Pollution: Power Minister Satyendar Jain Writes to Centre to Shut Down All 11 Thermal Power Plants of NCR.

The air quality worsened as the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution increased significantly. Punjab and Haryana have recorded more incidents of stubble burning this season so far compared to last year. The farm fire count around Haryana, Punjab and nearby region across the International Border was 1017 on Monday, it said. The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 223 on Tuesday. It was 244 on Monday and 254 on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).