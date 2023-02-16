New Delhi, February 16: Customs officials have arrested a passenger coming from Riyadh at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth about Rs 90 lakh into the country, an official statement issued on Thursday said. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Riyadh on Monday at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here. Delhi: Web Designer Arrested for Stealing Co-Passenger’s Hangbag While Deboarding Flight at IGI Airport.

The personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of two strips wrapped with white adhesive tape containing brown coloured paste in a transparent packing, "found concealed into waistline of the passenger's underwear (gym supporter)", the statement said. 3 Flyers Apprehended with Fake RBI Docs After Trying to Bribe Officer at Delhi Airport.

Four uneven rectangular shaped gold pieces weighing 1.76 kg worth Rs 90.29 lakh was recovered, it said, adding that the gold was seized and the passenger was arrested.