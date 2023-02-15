New Delhi, February 15: A 37-year-old web designer has been arrested for stealing another man's handbag containing an iPhone, laptop and foreign currency while deboarding a flight at Delhi's IGI airport, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, who has been identified as Hari Garg, also runs a restaurant business in his hometown Jodhpur. According to Devesh Kumar Mahla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI), an e-FIR was registered on the complaint of Surender Singh, a resident of Dehradun, who alleged that he was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi and on reaching the IGI airport, some unknown passenger on the same flight took his hand baggage from the flight's cabin. Delhi Police Arrests Film Producer Anuj Kumar for Duping Youths on Pretext of Giving Chance in Web Series.

"Singh in his complaint had expressed apprehension that one passenger who was travelling from Mumbai to Jodhpur via Delhi might have taken his hand baggage from the cabin," the DCP said. During investigation, a police team scanned the CCTV footage of the terminals.

"Garg was seen carrying the hand baggage of the complainant in the CCTV footage. He was asked to join the investigation but he refused and fled from his residence," said the officer. Delhi Shocker: 45-Year-Old Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Class 3 Girl at Government School in Ashok Nagar.

However, Garg was apprehended from Jodhpur after electronic surveillance. On interrogation, Garg disclosed that he took the handbag of another passenger intentionally while deboarding and had taken the bag to Jodhpur where he had dumped the complainant's passport along with credit and debit cards on February 7.

"Garg had planned to use the remaining articles for his personal use. The remaining articles, including an iPhone and a laptop, were recovered at the instance of the accused from his home," the officer said.

