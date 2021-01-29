New Delhi, January 29: A low intensity explosion occurred near the Israel Embassy in the national capital on Friday.

Delhi Police said that the explosion took place at the roadside of 5 Aurangzeb Road in the heart of the city. Fire brigade, SWAT and forensic teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident that took place at around 5 pm.

"We are looking into the matter. Multiple police teams have been rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained the kind of material that exploded," said a senior police officer. Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi, No Injuries Reported.

Watch: Visuals from the Israel Embassy.

#WATCH | Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened. Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/RphSggzeOa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

As per fire department information, they received the call at 5.11 pm, and three fire tenders were pressed into service. The window panes of a vehicle parked nearby were damaged. The polce are looking at the CCTV footages from the locality.

