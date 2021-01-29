New Delhi, January 29: An explosion has been reported near the Israeli embassy in Delhi on Friday evening. Senior police officials have rushed to the spot. According to a report published by Times Now, the explosion took place at a footpath near the embassy. Cylinder Blast in Delhi's Hari Nagar, 5 Injured.

Till now, there are no reports of any injuries in the blast. Meanwhile, parked near the embassy were also damaged due to the explosion. The entire has been cordoned off. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. Fire at Guest House in Delhi After Cylinder Blast, No Casualties Reported.

Visuals From The Site of The Explosion:

#WATCH | Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened. Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/RphSggzeOa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Police have started investigation into the matter. The embassy is located at APJ Abdul Kalam Road (formally known as Aurangzeb Road) in New Delhi. More details are still awaited.

