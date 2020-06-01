Delhi Borders to be Sealed For a Week, Salons And Barbershops Allowed to Open: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 1: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the government will borders of the national capital for one week. During the period, only essential service providers will be allowed to enter or exit Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said. Here it may be noted that Haryana which shared borders with Delhi has repeatedly blamed people travelling to and from the national capital for the rising coronavirus cases in the state. Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown 5.0 Applied in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

"We are sealing Delhi borders for one week, only essential services will be allowed. We will make a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens," Kejriwal said while addressing the people of Delhi. The Chief Minister also announced the opening of salons and barbershops. "Apart from whatever was allowed till now, barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed," he said. Haryana To Completely Seal Its Borders With Delhi Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Says State Home Minister Anil Vij.

Kejriwal further announced relaxations in the number of passengers allowed in private vehicles, auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws. "In autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles, as per earlier orders, the number of passengers was fixed. But now we are lifting the restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in auto, e-rickshaws and other vehicles," the Chief Minister said. He also said all markets can now open in the national capital.

Kejriwal's announcements come on the first day of the Unlock-1. On Saturday, the Centre took an exit step from the 68-day nationwide lockdown, declaring that the restrictions will be limited only to containment zones up to June 30 and that the prohibited activities will be opened in a phased manner in areas outside these zones, allowing restaurants, malls, religious places and education sectors to open in a phased manner.