New Delhi, May 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a slew of relief measures for people affected by COVID-19 in the national capital territory. The Delhi government would provide financial compensation to families whose breadwinners died due to COVID-19. Arvind Kejriwal also announced free education to children who both their parents because of the deadly virus and free rations to poor families struggling during the pandemic.

The Delhi CM said that every family whose family members died due to coronavirus would be given Rs 50,000 each as ex-gratia. Rs 2,500 monthly pension will be given to families the breadwinner died because of COVID-19. Delhi: Over 80 Staffers of Saroj Hospital Test COVID-19 Positive, Surgeon Dies of Coronavirus.

Kejriwal said, “Families where the breadwinner died will be given Rs 2500 monthly pension besides the ex-gratia. If husband dies, the pension will be given to the wife, if wife dies, it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents.”

The Delhi government will give 2,500 monthly pension to Children whose parents died due to the virus till they attain the age of 25 years and will also provide free education to them. Kejriwal stated, “Children whose both parents die either due to #COVID19 or with one parent already dead and the one succumbing to COVID now will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension till they attain the age of 25 years. They will be provided free education.”

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi improved in the past two days. New coronavirus infections in Delhi remained below the 5,000 level for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The national capital territory reported 4,482 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. This was also the lowest since April 4, when 4,033 cases were reported. Delhi’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 22,111 on Tuesday after 265 patients succumbed to the virus in a day.

